Al-Ghanimi reveals his position from assigning him to the NSC chairmanship

2020/06/27 | 19:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Member of the parliamentary security and defense committee, MP Ali Jabar Al-Ghanimi, commented today, Saturday, on the "tendency" to appoint him as the head of head of the NSC.Al-Ghanimi said, “discussions are still being held," adding that, "the issue has not been officially disclosed until now".This came after a source in the State of law coalition, headed by Nouri Al-Maliki, revealed that a "political agreement" is being discussed to assign an MP from the coalition as the head of the national security committee.

It is noteworthy that since the formation of his government, last May, Al-Kadhimi has made a series of changes in high-profile administrative and military positions.