Britain: Iraq's economy will not develop with militant groups

2020/06/27 | 19:08 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, linked, on Saturday, the economic development to the neutralization of militant groups in Iraq."As long as there is a lack of security and a presence of illegal forces operating outside the state's control, there will be no investment, jobs and sustainability". He said in a tweet. The tweet comes two days after Iraqi forces launched an attack on "Kata'ib Hezbollah, during which they detained 14 members.

