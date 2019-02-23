Amnesty urges halting execution of 3 Kurdish people in Iran

2019/02/23 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Amnesty International has called on Iran to halt the execution of three Kurdish teenagers who committed crimes while being underage.
Salih Hijazi, deputy director of Amnesty International for Middle East and North Africa, has accused Iran of violating children rights if the executions are not halted.
International laws strictly prevent the execution of individuals who committed a crime while under the age of 18, Hijazi said.
Each of Mohammed Kalhori, Barzan Nasrollahzade, and Shayan Saeedpour are on death row in prisons in Iran.
