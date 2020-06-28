Ferrier Steps Down as CEO of GKP

2020/06/28 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News



The Company is now commencing a formal, externally facilitated, search process and will provide an update as and when […] (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced that Jón Ferrier (pictured), Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Company upon appointment of a successor and after a period of handover.The Company is now commencing a formal, externally facilitated, search process and will provide an update as and when […]

Sponsored Links