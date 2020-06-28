Kalar district: Covid-19 is now under control

2020/06/28 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Shihab Haji Ahmad, Commissioner of Kalar District of Garmyan administration in Kurdistan Region, revealed today, Sunday, that Covid-19 outbreak is now under control in the district.

Haji Ahmed told Shafaq News agency, "Kalar succeeded in controlling the outbreak by adhering to the preventive measures.



The registered daily case counts in our district are not worrisome", noting that, "the majority of cases came from outside the district, especially from the capital Baghdad".

Furthermore, the commissioner added that Garmyan Operations Room imposed strict preventive measures, and closed all the roads linking Garmyan and the surrounding areas, in addition to blocking Kalar-Diyala road in the past three days.

Kalar district is located south of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, and about 180 km north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.



It is also close to the Iranian-Western borders, with a distance of 35 km.