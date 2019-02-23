11 Yezidi children rescued from ISIS holdout, brought to Iraq border

2019/02/23 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Eleven Yezidi children were rescued from the Islamic State group’s holdout in the eastern Syria village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border on Saturday, a Kurdish official has confirmed.Hussein Qaedi, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) office for rescuing Yezidis, told Rudaw the 11 children have been taken to safety. In the coming days they will be reunited with their families, he said. His office has documented more than 6,400 Yezidis – mainly women and children – who were seized by ISIS when the group swept across northern Iraq in 2014. More than 3,000 Yezidi women and children are still unaccounted for.On Friday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) trucked dozens of civilians out of Baghouz – the last significant territory held by the Islamic State group (ISIS).More than four years after ISIS rampaged across large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq, declaring its so-called “caliphate”, the group has lost all of its territory. Over the last two months, dozens of Yezidis have been freed from ISIS’ clutches.
