Kurdistan moH warns from medical supplies shortage

2020/06/28 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional government warned, today, Sunday, of an upcoming shortage in medical supplies and human resources."We will face difficult situations", said the spokesman for the Kurdish Health Ministry, Muhammad Qadir, noting that, "except for what happened in Halabja, medical supplies are still available".

He continues, "Halabja hospitals ran out from testing kits.



However, we were able to secure amounts, but the infection rates continued to rise".

He stressed the need to, "join efforts to work to minimize casualties", noting that, "hospitals became unable to admit new patients".

On the fatality rate, Qadir said, "So far the rate (2%) is still within the range.



However, we should work to prevent it from rising".

Yesterday, Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government announced that 18 fatalities and 348 new cases of Covid-19 virus were registered in region.