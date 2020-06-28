Al-Amiri: US and PM advisors are driving a wedge between SF and Al-Hashd

2020/06/28 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition, led by Secretary-General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri, accused the United States of America and the Prime Minister's advisors of inciting to open a military confrontation with Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

“America and some of the prime minister’s advisors incited Al-Kadhimi’s to confront Al-Hashd.



They were behind the raid which was carried out by the Iraqi security forces (SF) on one of the faction's headquarters,” MP of Al-Fatah coalition, Thamer Diban, told Shafaq news agency.

Diban added that, "some parties are working to create discord between the security forces and Al-Hashd, to serve American and foreign agendas.



This will not happen.



We will stand strongly against this".

The anti-terrorist forces raided, last Thursday, the headquarters of Kata'ib Hezbollah, south of Baghdad, and arrested three of its leaders.

Accordingly, US soldiers at Iraqi military bases and the US embassy in Baghdad, have been a regular target of missile attacks over the past months.



Washington accuses the Iraqi "Hezbollah" and other factions close to Iran of being behind these attacks.