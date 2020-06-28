Covid-19: Iraq's doctors syndicate calls for a total lockdown

2020/06/28 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of Iraq's doctors syndicate, Abdulamir Al-Shammary, called today, Sunday, to impose a full lockdown across the country, warning of a complete collapse of the country's health system."After the unprecedented caseload surge and the medical supplies shortage the country is witnessing, it has become very necessary to impose a total lockdown," Al-Shammary said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

Furthermore, Al-Shammary stressed the necessity of, "implement strict preventive measures for no less than three weeks, to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases and limit the outbreak of the virus".



