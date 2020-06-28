Sinopharm's Covid-19 drug test results are

2020/06/28 | 16:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / China National Biotec Group (CNBG) announced today, Sunday, that early human test results for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate suggested it could be safe and effective."The second vaccine developed by Sinopharm has been found to be safe and able to generate high titers of antibodies among participants in phase I and II clinical trials, according to a Weibo posting by Sinopharm Group on Sunday", Bloomberg reported.The experimental shot, developed by a Beijing-based unit of CNBG, has induced high-level antibodies in all the inoculated participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy people, according to a statement published by CNBG on the social media platform WeChat.No further details were given.CNBG announced, last Tuesday, that it will run a Phase 3 for its vaccine candidate in the United Arab Emirates.