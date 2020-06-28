Covid-19: 96 fatalities and 2140 new cases in Iraq today

2020/06/28 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Sunday, 96 fatalities, 2140 cases and 1184 recoveries across the country.In a statement, the ministry said that 10595 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 520948.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 224, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 193, Medical City 157, Najaf 108, Al-Sulaymaniyah 289, Erbil 56, Duhok 3, Karbala 65, Kirkuk 29, Diyala 103, Wasit 76, Babel 104, Basra 221, Maysan 105, Al-Diwaniyah 86, Dhi Qar 282, Al-Anbar 15, Nineveh 9, Saladin 4, Al-Muthanna 11.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1184 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 79, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 280, Medical City 31, Najaf 37, Al-Sulaymaniyah 12, Erbil 22, Kirkuk 18, Karbala 44, Diyala 98, Wasit 184, Basra 101, Maysan 73, Babel 62, Dhi Qar 110, Al-Diwaniyah 14, Al-Anbar 13, Nineveh 2, Saladin 4.

While 96 mortality cases were registered, as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 7, Medical City 7, Al-Sulaymaniyah 17, Erbil 1, Karbala 2, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 3, Wasit 1, Basra 8, Maysan 5, Al-Diwaniyah 4 Dhi Qar 16, Al-Anbar 1, Nineveh 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 45402, while the total number of recoveries became 21122.



The total number of Inpatients is 22524, including 324 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1756.