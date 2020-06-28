2020/06/28 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Witnesses reported today, Sunday, that citizens heard a "Massive" explosion north of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Locals told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion was heard on the slopes of zine werte, north of Erbil.



A military force from the Peshmerga rushed to the site and blocked the roads leading to it.No further details were disclosed.It is noteworthy that Turkey over the past week has been launching artillery and airstrikes at the border areas of Kurdistan, as a part of its operations again PKK fighters in the region.