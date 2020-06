2020/06/29 | 09:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Artists Syndicate told Shafaq News agency that, the Iraqi poet Hazem Jaber was positively diagnosed with Covid-19, on Sunday.

The poet’s friends confirmed the news via Facebook, calling on his fans to pray for him to recover.

The poet Hazem Jaber was born in Amara/ Maysan, in 1973.