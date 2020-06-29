Iraq: 400+ recoveries of Covid-19 within 24 hours

2020/06/29 | 09:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An Iraqi health source revealed to Shafaq news agency, on Sunday, A high number of recoveries of Covid-19 s were registered, on Al-Karkh/ Baghdad.

Within the past 24 hours, there are 461 recoveries, which will be declared through the Ministry of Health during the daily epidemiological position.



The total number of infections in Iraq has reached 45,402, of which 21,122 recoveries and 1,756 fatalities, since the outbreak of the virus.