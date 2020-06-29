Ayatollah Al-Sistani representative in Iran diagnosed with Covid-19


Ayatollah Al-Sistani representative in Iran diagnosed with Covid-19
2020/06/29 | 09:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iranian media reported that , Sayyed Jawad Al-Shahristani , the representative of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Iran, contracted Covid-19.According to Shafaqna news agency, " Al-Shahristani got tested after he showed symptoms of infection".

"Al-Shahristani started receiving the necessary medical treatment immediately.

His situation is stable" .

The agency added.

