Ayatollah Al-Sistani representative in Iran diagnosed with Covid-19

2020/06/29 | 09:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iranian media reported that , Sayyed Jawad Al-Shahristani , the representative of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Iran, contracted Covid-19.According to Shafaqna news agency, " Al-Shahristani got tested after he showed symptoms of infection".

"Al-Shahristani started receiving the necessary medical treatment immediately.



His situation is stable" .



The agency added.