Covid-19: 500000+ fatalities globally

2020/06/29 | 10:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News /Official sources cited to AFP that, Till Sunday evening at 22:00 GMT, Covid-19 pandemic caused more than half a million of fatalities around the world, about two-thirds of them in the United States and Europe.

The global fatality toll has reached 500,390 fatalities (out of 10,099,576 cases), distributed as follows:

Europe: 196,086 fatalities (out of 2,642,897 cases), USA: 125,747 fatalities, followed by Brazil 57622 fatalities, Britain: 43550 fatalities, Italy: 34738 fatalities then France 29778 fatalities.

In the previous census at 11 GMT Sunday, there were 498,779 fatalities globally.