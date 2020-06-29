A new Chinese vaccine for Covid-19

2020/06/29 | 11:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ China’s CanSino Biologics disclosed today, Monday, that “the Chinese army has been given the green light to use a new vaccine for Covid-19”.

This vaccine was developed by Chinese military medical research institute after proved clinical trials”.



The company said, while revealing that the Chinese army has already started using it from Last Thursday.

The vaccine, called Ad5-nCoV, is one of eight vaccines developed by Chinese companies, and researchers have received official approval for human trial in China and Canada.