Feylis: amid plummeting living standards

2020/06/29 | 12:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / tens of families of Kurd Feylis living in the western Iranian province “Ilam” are experiencing difficult living conditions, three decades after being deported from Iraq.

Since then, the Iranian authorities offered them a temporary residence certificate with limited rights, despite the continuous popular and official demands.

In this regard, Director of Imam Khomeini Relief Supply Committee in Ilam, Moussa Ahmadinejad, said that, “four thousand families of the Feylis live in Ilam, one thousand of which need aids”, stressing the necessity to solve this problem by the official authorities.

Earlier, the representative of Wilayat al-Faqih in Ilam province, Nour Karimi, has called for granting feylis the Iranian citizenship.

It is noteworthy that successive governments in Iraq until 2003, have displaced the Feylis from their regions, after confiscating their money and properties, as well as withdrawing their Iraqi citizenship.