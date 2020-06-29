Iran: arresting Kata’ib Hezbollah’s members is an Iraqi internal affair

2020/06/29 | 13:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Monday, that the arrest of three Kata’ib Hezbollah members, by the Iraqi authorities, is an internal matter, which Tehran does not interfere in” .

"Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi is an Iraqi military national force that turned into an official one", the ministry added.

These statements came after the anti-terrorist forces raided, on midnight, a Hizbollah missiles factory, in southern Baghdad, and arrested 13 of its members.

Accordingly, US soldiers at Iraqi military bases and the US embassy in Baghdad, have been a regular target of missile attacks over the past months.



Washington accuses the Iraqi "Hezbollah" and other factions close to Iran of being behind these attacks.