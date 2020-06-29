CBE: The internal borrow is not secured due to the government’s policy

2020/06/29 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Investment (CEIC) said, Monday, “The Central Bank of Iraq (CBE) has been concerned about the government's fault conomic policy, noting that “the bank may not grant financial loans at the present time”.

"after approving on the local and foreign borrowing law , the government may face difficulty securing funds from CBE, banks and the International Monetary Fund due to low oil prices, and the global economic crisis" committee member Mithaq Al-Hamidi told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Hamidi added, "The Central Bank informed the council of Representatives accordingly."

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Council of Representatives voted by majority (168 out oof 329) to loan scheme that would allow the government to borrow $ 5 billion externally, and of 15 trillion dinars internally to cover the country's fiscal deficit”.

It’s noteworthy that The Iraqi government is struggling to secure employee salaries and other expenses due to the collapse in oil prices, whose revenues finance nearly 95 percent of the county’s expenditures.