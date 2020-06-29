Covid-19 new record in Iran: 162 fatalities and 2536 new cases today

2020/06/29 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Spokesperson of the Iranian ministry of health, Sima Sadat Lari, Said on Monday, "in the past 24 hours, 162 fatalities and 2536 new cases of Covid-19 were registered".

According to official reports, the total number of registered cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country reached 225205, including 10670 fatalities".

“Fortunately, 186180 patients have been discharged after they achieved full recovery , while 3,037 patients are still in intensive care units”, adding that, “ the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country reached 1, 639, 087 ".