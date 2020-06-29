BCF, LDS distributes 2,000 food parcels to Syrian refugees in Sulaimani province


2020/06/29 | 14:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BCF volunteers deliver food parcels to Syrian-Kurdish refugees at doorsteps in the Barika refugee camp, Sulaimani province, June 27, 2020.

(Photo: BCF)

