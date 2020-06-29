Covid-19: Dhi Qar will be provided with medical equipment within the next 2 days

2020/06/29 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers announced today, Monday, that "it is supplying Dhi Qar with medical equipment to confront the outbreak of Covid-19 in the governorate”.

“the Non-Governmental Organizations Directorate, in coordination with local organizations, have prepared the supplies for the Department of Health of Dhi Qar Governorate", A spokesman for of the Secretariat, Haidar Majeed, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

Majeed Indicated that, "the supplies included Hazmat suits, masks, ventilators, as well as other medical equipment, and will be in the governorate's hospitals within the next two days".

Earlier, Dhi Qar MP, Kata'a al-Rikabi, held the Iraqi government the responsibility of the oxygen supplements crisis in the province.