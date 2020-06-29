Covid-19: 1852 recovery cases in Iraq today

The ministry said that, 11172 tests were performed today, 1749 were diagnosed positive.
The newly diagnosed cases (1794) were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 184, Medical City 2, Najaf 87, Al-Sulaymaniyah 95, Erbil 40, Duhok 4, Karbala 84, Kirkuk 50, Diyala 57, Wasit 56, Babel 82, Basra 218, Maysan 124, Al-Diwaniya 138, Dhi Qar 200, Al-Anbar 5, Nineveh 12, Saladin 50, Al-Muthanna 23.
while the cases of recovery amounted to 1852 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 292, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 461, Najaf 48, Al-Sulaymaniyah 14, Erbil 27, Kirkuk 31, Karbala 57, Diyala 66, Wasit 240, Basra 127, Maysan 114, Babel 30, Dhi Qar 163, Al-Diwaniyah 16, Al-Anbar 91, Nineveh 21, Saladin 33, Al-Muthanna 21.
While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 16, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical City 6, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 2, Karbala 2, Kirkuk 3, Diyala 7, Wasit 5, Basra 6, Maysan 6, Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Dhi Qar 4, Al-Anbar 1, Saladin 3, Al-Muthanna 1.
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22947.