Covid-19: 1852 recovery cases in Iraq today

2020/06/29 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered, on Monday, 1852 recovery cases, which is the least record since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

The ministry said that, 11172 tests were performed today, 1749 were diagnosed positive.

The newly diagnosed cases (1794) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 184, Medical City 2, Najaf 87, Al-Sulaymaniyah 95, Erbil 40, Duhok 4, Karbala 84, Kirkuk 50, Diyala 57, Wasit 56, Babel 82, Basra 218, Maysan 124, Al-Diwaniya 138, Dhi Qar 200, Al-Anbar 5, Nineveh 12, Saladin 50, Al-Muthanna 23.

while the cases of recovery amounted to 1852 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 292, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 461, Najaf 48, Al-Sulaymaniyah 14, Erbil 27, Kirkuk 31, Karbala 57, Diyala 66, Wasit 240, Basra 127, Maysan 114, Babel 30, Dhi Qar 163, Al-Diwaniyah 16, Al-Anbar 91, Nineveh 21, Saladin 33, Al-Muthanna 21.

While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 16, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 8, Medical City 6, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 2, Karbala 2, Kirkuk 3, Diyala 7, Wasit 5, Basra 6, Maysan 6, Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Dhi Qar 4, Al-Anbar 1, Saladin 3, Al-Muthanna 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22947.