Iran issues Interpol red notice for Trump and 35 others for Soleimani's assassination

2020/06/29 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Tehran public prosecutor, Ali Mehr, issued today, warrants for 36 political and military personnel including US president Donald Trump, for being "involved" in the assassination of Quds Force commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani.

"36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the U.S and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol," Mehr said, according to Fars News Agency.

On January 3, 2020, the United States carried out an air strike near Baghdad airport, that killed both Soleimani and the deputy commander of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.