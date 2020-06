2020/06/29 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq party, led by Qais Khazali, announced, on Monday, releasing Kata’ib Hezbollah members, who were arrested in a security operation, last Thursday.

Few days ago, the Iraqi anti-terrorist forces raided, on midnight, a Hezbollah missiles factory, in southern Baghdad, and arrested 13 of its members.