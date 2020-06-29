Covid-19: the recovery count outweighs the case count for the first time in Iraq

In a statement, the ministry said that 11172 tests were performed today, 1749 among which showed positive results, and were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 184
Medical City 2
Najaf 87
Al-Sulaymaniyah 95
Erbil 40
Duhok 4
Karbala 84
Kirkuk 50
Diyala 57
Wasit 56
Babel 82
Basra 218
Maysan 124
Al-Diwaniyah 138
Dhi Qar 200
Al-Anbar 5
Nineveh 12
Saladin 50
Al-Muthanna 20
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1852 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 292
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 461
Najaf 48
Al-Sulaymaniyah 14
Erbil 27
Kirkuk 31
Karbala 57
Diyala 66
Wasit 240
Basra 127
Maysan 114
Babel 30
Dhi Qar 163
Al-Diwaniyah 16
Al-Anbar 91
Nineveh 21
Saladin 33
Al-Muthanna 21
While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19
Baghdad Al-Karkh 8
Medical City 6
Najaf 1
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
Erbil 2
Karbala 3
Kirkuk 3
Diyala 7
Wasit 5
Basra 6
Maysan 6
Babel 3
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 4
Al-Anbar 1
Al-Muthanna 1
Saladin 3
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22974.
The death toll is 1839.