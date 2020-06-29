Covid-19: the recovery count outweighs the case count for the first time in Iraq

2020/06/29 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered, on Monday, 1852 new Covid-19 recoveries, which is the highest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said that 11172 tests were performed today, 1749 among which showed positive results, and were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 184

Medical City 2

Najaf 87

Al-Sulaymaniyah 95

Erbil 40

Duhok 4

Karbala 84

Kirkuk 50

Diyala 57

Wasit 56

Babel 82

Basra 218

Maysan 124

Al-Diwaniyah 138

Dhi Qar 200

Al-Anbar 5

Nineveh 12

Saladin 50

Al-Muthanna 20

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1852 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 292

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 461

Najaf 48

Al-Sulaymaniyah 14

Erbil 27

Kirkuk 31

Karbala 57

Diyala 66

Wasit 240

Basra 127

Maysan 114

Babel 30

Dhi Qar 163

Al-Diwaniyah 16

Al-Anbar 91

Nineveh 21

Saladin 33

Al-Muthanna 21

While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19

Baghdad Al-Karkh 8

Medical City 6

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Erbil 2

Karbala 3

Kirkuk 3

Diyala 7

Wasit 5

Basra 6

Maysan 6

Babel 3

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 4

Al-Anbar 1

Al-Muthanna 1

Saladin 3

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22974.



The death toll is 1839.