Covid-19: the recovery count outweighs the case count for the first time in Iraq


Covid-19: the recovery count outweighs the case count for the first time in Iraq
2020/06/29 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered, on Monday, 1852 new Covid-19 recoveries, which is the highest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said that 11172 tests were performed today, 1749 among which showed positive results, and were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 184

Medical City 2

Najaf 87

Al-Sulaymaniyah 95

Erbil 40

Duhok 4

Karbala 84

Kirkuk 50

Diyala 57

Wasit 56

Babel 82

Basra 218

Maysan 124

Al-Diwaniyah 138

Dhi Qar 200

Al-Anbar 5

Nineveh 12

Saladin 50

Al-Muthanna 20

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1852 cases, distributed as follows:Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 292

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 461

Najaf 48

Al-Sulaymaniyah 14

Erbil 27

Kirkuk 31

Karbala 57

Diyala 66

Wasit 240

Basra 127

Maysan 114

Babel 30

Dhi Qar 163

Al-Diwaniyah 16

Al-Anbar 91

Nineveh 21

Saladin 33

Al-Muthanna 21

While 83 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19

Baghdad Al-Karkh 8

Medical City 6

Najaf 1

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Erbil 2

Karbala 3

Kirkuk 3

Diyala 7

Wasit 5

Basra 6

Maysan 6

Babel 3

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 4

Al-Anbar 1

Al-Muthanna 1

Saladin 3

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 47151, while the total number of recoveries became 22974.

The death toll is 1839.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links