عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure
2019/02/23 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Key parts of the internet infrastructure face large-scale

attacks that threaten the global system of web traffic, the internet's address

keeper warned Friday, according to AFP.The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers

(ICANN) declared after an emergency meeting "an ongoing and significant

risk" to key parts of the infrastructure that affects the domains on which

websites reside."They are going after the internet infrastructure

itself," ICANN chief technology officer David Conrad told AFP."There have been targeted attacks in the past, but

nothing like this."The attacks could date back to 2017 but have sparked growing

concerns from security researchers in recent weeks, which prompted the special

meeting of ICANN.The malicious activity targets the Domain Name System or DNS

which routes traffic to intended online destinations.ICANN specialists and others say these attacks have a potential

to snoop on data along the way, sneakily send the traffic elsewhere or enable

the attackers to impersonate or "spoof" critical websites."There isn't a single tool to address this,"

Conrad said, as ICANN called for an overall hardening of web defenses.US authorities issued a similar warning last month about the

DNS attacks."This is roughly equivalent to someone lying to the

post office about your address, checking your mail, and then hand delivering it

to your mailbox," the US Department of Homeland Security said in a recent

cybersecurity alert."Lots of harmful things could be done to you (or the

senders) depending on the content of that mail."Middle East targetsSo-called "DNSpionage" attacks might date back to

at least 2017, according to FireEye senior manager of cyber espionage analysis

Ben Read.The list of targets included website registrars and internet

service providers, particularly in the Middle East."We've seen primarily targeting of email names and

passwords," Read said."There is evidence that it is coming out of Iran and

being done in support of Iran."DNSpionage hackers appeared intent on stealing account

credentials, such as email passwords, in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates,

according to Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike cyber

security firm.Similar attacks took place in Europe and other parts of the

Middle East, with targets including governments, intelligence services, police,

airlines, and the oil industry, cybersecurity specialists said."You definitely need knowledge of how the internet

works and you have to handle a lot of traffic being directed to you,"

Meyers said of the DNSpionage hackers."With that access, they could temporarily break

portions of how the internet works. They chose to intercept and spy on

folks."The attack itself is technically simple, but its scope and

targeting of internet service providers along with large government entities

made it "a big deal," according to Meyers.Digital signaturesICANN is putting out word to website and online traffic

handlers to ramp up security or leave users vulnerable to being tricked into

trusting the wrong online venues.The organization urged broader implementation of DNSSEC

technology that adds digital signatures that act as virtual seals of sorts to

expose when data moving online has been tampered with.DNSSEC can also prevent internet users from being

misdirected from intended websites, according to ICANN."It aims to assure that Internet users reach their

desired online destination by helping to prevent so-called 'man in the middle'

attacks where a user is unknowingly re-directed to a potentially malicious

site," ICANN said in the release.Part of the challenge to keeping the internet infrastructure

safe is that website owners don't always grasp the imperative guarding against

wily hackers, according to Conrad."We want to make sure people understand what it means

to own a domain name and put it on the internet," Conrad said."Because, all of your customers are only as secure as

you are."



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW