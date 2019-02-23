Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure

2019/02/23 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Key parts of the internet infrastructure face large-scale
attacks that threaten the global system of web traffic, the internet's address
keeper warned Friday, according to AFP.The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers
(ICANN) declared after an emergency meeting "an ongoing and significant
risk" to key parts of the infrastructure that affects the domains on which
websites reside."They are going after the internet infrastructure
itself," ICANN chief technology officer David Conrad told AFP."There have been targeted attacks in the past, but
nothing like this."The attacks could date back to 2017 but have sparked growing
concerns from security researchers in recent weeks, which prompted the special
meeting of ICANN.The malicious activity targets the Domain Name System or DNS
which routes traffic to intended online destinations.ICANN specialists and others say these attacks have a potential
to snoop on data along the way, sneakily send the traffic elsewhere or enable
the attackers to impersonate or "spoof" critical websites."There isn't a single tool to address this,"
Conrad said, as ICANN called for an overall hardening of web defenses.US authorities issued a similar warning last month about the
DNS attacks."This is roughly equivalent to someone lying to the
post office about your address, checking your mail, and then hand delivering it
to your mailbox," the US Department of Homeland Security said in a recent
cybersecurity alert."Lots of harmful things could be done to you (or the
senders) depending on the content of that mail."Middle East targetsSo-called "DNSpionage" attacks might date back to
at least 2017, according to FireEye senior manager of cyber espionage analysis
Ben Read.The list of targets included website registrars and internet
service providers, particularly in the Middle East."We've seen primarily targeting of email names and
passwords," Read said."There is evidence that it is coming out of Iran and
being done in support of Iran."DNSpionage hackers appeared intent on stealing account
credentials, such as email passwords, in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates,
according to Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike cyber
security firm.Similar attacks took place in Europe and other parts of the
Middle East, with targets including governments, intelligence services, police,
airlines, and the oil industry, cybersecurity specialists said."You definitely need knowledge of how the internet
works and you have to handle a lot of traffic being directed to you,"
Meyers said of the DNSpionage hackers."With that access, they could temporarily break
portions of how the internet works. They chose to intercept and spy on
folks."The attack itself is technically simple, but its scope and
targeting of internet service providers along with large government entities
made it "a big deal," according to Meyers.Digital signaturesICANN is putting out word to website and online traffic
handlers to ramp up security or leave users vulnerable to being tricked into
trusting the wrong online venues.The organization urged broader implementation of DNSSEC
technology that adds digital signatures that act as virtual seals of sorts to
expose when data moving online has been tampered with.DNSSEC can also prevent internet users from being
misdirected from intended websites, according to ICANN."It aims to assure that Internet users reach their
desired online destination by helping to prevent so-called 'man in the middle'
attacks where a user is unknowingly re-directed to a potentially malicious
site," ICANN said in the release.Part of the challenge to keeping the internet infrastructure
safe is that website owners don't always grasp the imperative guarding against
wily hackers, according to Conrad."We want to make sure people understand what it means
to own a domain name and put it on the internet," Conrad said."Because, all of your customers are only as secure as
you are."
