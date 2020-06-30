Celebrating the Small: MSMEs in Iraq

2020/06/30 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- In Iraq, a country most recognized for its oil production, it's the micro - small - and medium-enterprises (MSMEs) that bring life and colour to the streets.
Despite being the 'small' players in business, the private sector (excluding oil) accounts for close to 60% of employment, with MSMEs active in the widest range of sectors […]
