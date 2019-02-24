Al-Halbousi from Ramadi: We call for concerted efforts to stabilize Anbar

2019/02/24 | 02:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi during his visit to Anbar province, Saturday, stressed on concerted efforts between the security forces of various types, led to stability of the security situation in the province.
The Halbousi, during his overseeing the distribution dozens of vehicles to the Anbar police command, praised the role of the governor and the local government in strengthening and supporting the security forces, to enforce the law and return the displaced to their areas, the media office said in a statement.
There is openness of the world on Iraq in general, and the liberated areas in particular to provide support through the reconstruction fund and by supporting the budget, pointing to the desire of international companies to invest in Anbar province.
Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi during his visit to Anbar province, Saturday, stressed on concerted efforts between the security forces of various types, led to stability of the security situation in the province.
The Halbousi, during his overseeing the distribution dozens of vehicles to the Anbar police command, praised the role of the governor and the local government in strengthening and supporting the security forces, to enforce the law and return the displaced to their areas, the media office said in a statement.
There is openness of the world on Iraq in general, and the liberated areas in particular to provide support through the reconstruction fund and by supporting the budget, pointing to the desire of international companies to invest in Anbar province.