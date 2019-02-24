Iraqi-Jordanian meeting attended by industry ministers and businessmen

2019/02/24 | 02:40
Amman - INA
Jordan Chamber of Commerce held its headquarters in Amman a bilateral meeting between the Iraqi Minister of Industry d. Saleh Al-Jubouri and his Jordanian counterpart Dr. Tariq Al-Hamouri and representatives of the private sector, businessmen and investors from both countries.
The most important thing discussed in the bilateral meeting is to encourage the Iraqi product and exempt it from the customs tax and discuss ways to develop trade and investment relations and build on the achievements of economic agreements between the two countries," the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency said.
