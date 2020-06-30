Iraq purchases more than 4 million tons of wheat

2020/06/30 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade announced, on Tuesday, that it has purchased more than four million tons of domestic wheat, since the beginning of the current season (April 20).

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture said it expects domestic production to reach 6 million tons, from in April to May.

Iraq, a major grain importer in the Middle East, said in March that it will need to import 1 million tons of wheat this year, to boost stockpiles amid growing concerns that Covid-19 preventive measures would slow food supply chains.