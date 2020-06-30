Al-Kadhimi to be hosted in the parliament

2020/06/30 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / MP from Al-Fatah parliamentary alliance reported, on Tuesday, that a request has been submitted to the Presidency of the Parliament, to host the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the government's plan to contain Covid-19.

This is the first request to host Al-Kadhimi in the parliament, since the formation of his government last May.

MP Ahmad Al-Kanani told Shafaq News agency that, “MPs of Al-Fatah alliance submitted a request to the Presidency of the council of Representatives, to hold an emergency session, hosting PM Al-Kadhimi and the Higher Committee for Health and Safety, to discuss the currently implemented Covid-19 measures, and the reasons behind the unprecedented fatality rates".

He added that, "the request came on the ground of the poor management of the crisis and the failure to allocate the funds required to provide medical services to treat the patients and save the lives of citizens."

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Iraq, the total number of coronavirus infections has reached 47151, including 1839 fatalities and 22974 recovery cases, while 22338 patients are still lying in health centers, including 336 in intensive care.

Infection rates rose again in Iraq in the past few weeks, as the authorities eased the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The rise in the case counts has prompted several provinces in the country to re-impose a comprehensive curfew in order to contain the outbreak.