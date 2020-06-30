Covid-19: 5 fatalities and 80+ cases in two governorates

2020/06/30 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Official medical sources said, on Tuesday, that five fatalities and more than 80 cases of Covid-19 were registered in the governorates of Najaf and Basra.

The source informed Shafaq News agency, that Basra Governorate registered four fatalities from the virus.

The source added that Najaf registered 84 new confirmed cases, one fatality and 32 recovery cases.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced yesterday recording 83 fatalities, 1749 new cases and 1852 cases of recovery during the past 24 hours.