Covid-19: Babel eases the curfew

2020/06/30 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The local government in Babel governorate decided, on Tuesday, to lift the comprehensive curfew.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the governorate has decided to downgrade the comprehensive curfew starting from today, Tuesday.



The ban will be partial, from 7:00 pm till 6:00 pm.

The source noted that medical clinics are allowed to receive patient, indicating that the physicians are responsible for applying the preventive measures in their clinics and providing masks for their patients.

The province of Babel decided, about a week ago, to impose a comprehensive curfew to contain increasing infection rates in the province.