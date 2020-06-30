Iraq in Brussels conference: the national security is in danger

2020/06/30 | 19:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein stressed today, Tuesday, that a "political solution" is the only guarantee to stop the suffering of the Syrians, noting that “the current conditions in Syria poses a serious threat to the Iraqi national security”.

Hussein delivered the speech of Iraq at the fourth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region", through a video conference, as the ministry's spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf informed Shafaq News agency.

He added that, “the Iraqi minister’s speech emphasized preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty and non-interference in its internal affairs," noting that Iraq, "supports its return the League of Arab States".

"All terrorist organizations should be defeated, especially ISIS", the spokesman quoted the minister.

Hussein added that, "The sanctions imposed on Syria have greatly affected the Syrian people, education, economy and health conditions", highlighting the importance of the international community's support to the countries hosting Syrian refugees, particularly Iraq, which is hosting 260 thousand refugees.

The Minister warned that, "the current situation in Syria poses a serious threat to the Iraqi national security and allows tens of thousands of terrorists to enter Iraq”, confirming," the importance of Brussels Conference’s expected outcomes".

Today, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, opened a ministerial meeting in Brussels Conference, which is an opportunity to gather all relevant actors to effectively address the current situation, offer continued support to UN efforts for a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian conflict, mobilize necessary financial support for Syria and neighboring countries hosting Syrian refugees, as well as provide a unique platform for dialogue with civil society.