Al-Kadhimi responds to KRG condition regarding the border crossings management

2020/06/30 | 21:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news / A spokesman for Prime Minister Ahmed Mulla Talal said that, “Al-Kadhimi’s government is working to impose country authority on the border crossings”.

“The prime minister has been following this issue closely with the relevant parties two weeks ago, to impose the government's control across borders”, He added in a press conference after the cabinet's session, which was attended by Shafaq News agency.

Mulla Talal said that, “Some outlets are taken over by Mafias, in which most of their imports go to the corrupt individuals”.

Earlier, a source in KRG revealed that, “Whenever Baghdad can impose control on the rest of Iraqi borders, airports and ports; Kurdistan is ready to engage in a serious dialogue that guarantees the rights of our people”.