Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 240 new cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours


Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 240 new cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours
2020/06/30 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan announced today,  Tuesday,  , that 1582 tests were performed, in which 240 were diagnosed positively.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil: 58

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 110

Kerman: 71

Duhok: 1

The cases of recovery amounted to 88 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil: 49

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 34

Kerman: 5

The total number of infections in Kurdistan has reached 6144, of which 1855 recoveries and 207 fatalities, since the outbreak of the virus.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links