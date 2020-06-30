Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 240 new cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours

2020/06/30 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan announced today, Tuesday, , that 1582 tests were performed, in which 240 were diagnosed positively.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil: 58

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 110

Kerman: 71

Duhok: 1

The cases of recovery amounted to 88 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil: 49

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 34

Kerman: 5

The total number of infections in Kurdistan has reached 6144, of which 1855 recoveries and 207 fatalities, since the outbreak of the virus.