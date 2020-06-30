Covid-19:Iraqi government to allocate 50 billion dinars to confront the virus

2020/06/30 | 22:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Iraqi government held, today, Tuesday, its regular session, headed by PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss Covid-19 updates and other issues.

The government discussed Covid-19 preventive measures, the financial allocations to confront the virus and all the possible means to contain the pandemic.

According to a an official statement, “the government have agreed to allocate 50 billion dinars, to the Ministry of Health and environment, to deal - exclusively- with the pandemic".