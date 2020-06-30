A powerful explosion hits Iran

2020/06/30 | 23:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ thirteen people were killed and six were injured in an explosion that took place close to the Tajrish Square, north of Tehran, centered on the Sina Athar medical facility.The Khabaronline news site reported on Tuesday.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state TV.

It reported that the explosion caused partial destruction in some of the neighboring buildings.

The authorities closed Shari’ati Street as a result, while Tehran Fire Brigade reported the possibility of renewed explosions due to the presence of oxygen capsules in the medical center.

Head of Iran's emergency medical services said that, the explosion occurred on the underground floor of the therapeutic center, explaining that it was possible that the accident was caused by explosions in the gas capsules”.