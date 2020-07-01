Head of KRG mission to EU presents three main topics.

2020/07/01 | 00:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Head of KRG mission to the European Union, Delavar Ajgeiy, participated today, Tuesday, in a meeting of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs with Iraq.A statement of the Department of Foreign Relations, reported to Shafaq News agency that, “Ajgeiy participated via videoconference, with Sarah Skytadal, the chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Iraq, members of the European Parliament, and the Iraqi delegation.

The statement pointed out that, “Ajgeiy highlighted three main axes which are, the escalating attacks of ISIS in the disputed areas, the coordination between Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and impose security and stability”.