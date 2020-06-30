Vegan Cheese Company Gains Popularity with New BeVeg Vegan Certification

2020/07/01 | 00:14 - Source: Iraq News

Wendy’s Nutty Cheese, a line of homemade gourmet vegan cheeses announces it’s official vegan certification status with BeVeg, the leading vegan logo.

There's absolutely zero sacrifices in texture and flavor in my BeVeg vegan certified cheeses,"— Wendy



Though its founder, Wendy, has been in business for more than 25 years, it is only more recently that sales have spiked.



This is consistent with market trends and demand for “vegan” products.



The market for vegan cheese is expected to reach $7 billion globally by 2030, and is on target to reach $2.5 billion this year, with an expected compounded annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent in the next decade, according to data analytics firm Transparency Market Research.



In fact, during the pandemic, vegan cheese sales spiked 95% when compared to sales during the same time last year.



“There’s absolutely zero sacrifices in texture and flavor in my BeVeg vegan certified cheeses,” says founder Wendy.



“Our nut-based vegan cheeses are known to melt in your mouth and we make them in a range of flavors.” The products are made with locally sourced, fresh, high-quality ingredients that are organic, non-gmo, and certified vegan by BeVeg.



Wendy even sources her herbs from a local garden and dries them to use year round.“I am committed to the protection of animals and the purity of ingredients.



The BeVeg team did a thorough audit of our ingredients, suppliers, and processes to ensure we are 100% vegan.



I appreciate their process because I also take great care in my process of making homemade vegan cheese.



Now the consumer can rest assured knowing we are completely dairy-free, animal-free, and cruelty-free,” says Wendy.



The BeVeg vegan certification logo is internationally recognized as the leading vegan symbol.



The BeVeg vegan symbol is represented commercially on every continent except Antarctica.



You can find Wendy’s Nutty Cheese online and in stores across the United States.



