2020/07/01 | 00:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Al-Sulaymaniyah General Directorate of Health, announced that, 52 Covid-19 patients achieved full recovery in the past two weeks”.

Dr.



Sabah Hawrami, Director of Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate, revealed in a statement received by Shafaq news agency that, “since May 13, the total number of recoveries in the governorate became 867”.