Philippines Envoy promotes trade, investment, tourism with Kurdistan

2019/02/24 | 11:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Filipino envoy to Iraq met with Kurdish businessmen on Saturday to promote trade, investment, and tourism between the Philippines and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.
The Embassy of the Philippines gathered representatives of some 50 Kurdish companies in Erbil in an event titled “Opening the Avenue for Tourism and Investment in the Philippines.”
“Our visit here [to Erbil] and the holding of this event is the first step to improving relations between the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Philippines,” the Chargé d’Affaires en pied for the Philippines in Baghdad, Julius D. Torres, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.
“Most of all, to open opportunities for trade, investment, and partnerships in tourism… This is the first step in a series of steps, where we expose the Philippines’ market to Kurdish travelers.”
The envoy also mentioned that the government in Manila would facilitate the visa application process for applicants in the Kurdistan Region by opening a special facility or visa center in Erbil, allowing for individuals to apply without having to visit the embassy in Baghdad.
