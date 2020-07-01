Linxon Wins $80m Order for Substations in Iraq

2020/07/01 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Swedish company Linxon has won an order of around $80 million to the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq for delivery of four turnkey 132/33 kV GIS substations.
The contract forms part of the Electricity Sector Reconstruction Project (Phase 2) financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The delivery includes all needed equipment […]
Swedish company Linxon has won an order of around $80 million to the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq for delivery of four turnkey 132/33 kV GIS substations.
The contract forms part of the Electricity Sector Reconstruction Project (Phase 2) financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The delivery includes all needed equipment […]