Muralists color walls of Erbil's public places

2019/02/24 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A group of muralists are adorning walls of public places in Erbil with each drawing symbolizes something with its own meaning.The 220-member-team is called Dall Art Group. It was established in 2018."We gave colors to most of the walls and used the artistic styles on the walls," Lawin Sirwan, a group member, said.They say they have gotten the permission of drawing murals from the Erbil municipality, hoping to bring their art to Sulaimani, Duhok and Halabja.
Reporting by Dllnya Rahman
Reporting by Dllnya Rahman