Muralists color walls of Erbil's public places

2019/02/24 | 11:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A group of muralists are adorning walls of public places in Erbil with each drawing symbolizes something with its own meaning.The 220-member-team is called Dall Art Group. It was established in 2018."We gave colors to most of the walls and used the artistic styles on the walls," Lawin Sirwan, a group member, said.They say they have gotten the permission of drawing murals from the Erbil municipality, hoping to bring their art to Sulaimani, Duhok and Halabja.Reporting by Dllnya Rahman