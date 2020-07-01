Parliamentary recommendation to address the financial crisis: Border outlets are the solution

2020/07/01 | 09:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed today, Wednesday, that the internal borrowing law will secure the salaries of employees for only three months, calling on the government to tighten its control over the border outlets to compensate for the oil revenues deficit.Committee member Ahmed Mazhar told Shafaq News agency that the borrowing law aims to secure the salaries of state employees for two or three months, which is a compulsory option to address the financial crisis and meet basic expenses in the country, calling on the government to tighten control over the border outlets and take advantage of taxes and customs to provide alternatives to oil income in the light of the global oil crisis and the repercussions of Covid-19 outbreak.He added, that the border outlets and customs are outside the control of the state and dominated by large corruption files. The imports from border outlets, once controlled, are sufficient to secure the salaries of all state employees and the expenses of basic and investment projects in the country.

Mezher pledged, "addressing the salary crisis in the country by successfully controlling the imports and other huge revenues will spare Iraq the total reliance on oil, along with urgent and effective plans to revive and activate the private sector, most notably the agricultural sector".The Iraqi House of Representatives approved earlier the internal and external borrowing law to address the financial crisis and secure the salaries of the state employees amid warnings against troublesome economic consequences that accompany the borrowing.Prime Minister's spokesman, Ahmad Mulla Talal, said yesterday, Tuesday, that there are strict measures to be implemented to restore the state's control over border outlets.