Covid-19: Diyala expects a surge in the recovery cases and Khanaqin to complete constructing the transmissible diseases hospital

2020/07/01 | 09:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Diyala governorate said today, Wednesday, that half the patients who tested the positive to Covid-19 will achieve recovery soon, while Khanaqin district administration noted the continued flow of voluntary contributions to build a hospital dedicated to treat and quarantine Covid-19 patients.

Diyala's health department media director, Faris Al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency that the province had registered more than 300 Covid-19 cases during the past week, indicating that infection rate is constantly rising.



However, he highlighted, "we expect the recovery of more than 50% of Corona (Covid-19) patients in Diyala within the next few days".

Azzawi said that one third of the quarantine centers in Diyala are now empty, and that the epidemiological situation in the governorate is under control according to the plans and preventive measures followed in the province.

In the same context, a medical source in Diyala confirmed that the number of Covid-19 patients among healthcare workers in Diyala has increased to 314; in addition to a single case of death for a physician.

The Commissioner of Khanaqin District, 105 km northeast of Baquba, Delir Hassan, said that the districts administration continues receiving donations to complete the construction of the transmissible Diseases Hospital in the district.



This facility is ought to serve as a quarantine center for Covid-19 patients among Khanaqin residents exclusively.

Hassan informed Shafaq news agency that that the construction of the quarantine hospital is proceeding rapidly amid ideal cooperation between families, departments and civil organizations; noting that process of construction of the 50 beds hospital is in advanced stages, as 80 percent of it has been completed.

Diyala has registered in the latest statistics: 1358 confirmed new case, 623 recovery case and 79 deaths; while 656 patients are still receiving treatment for the complications of the virus.