2020/07/01 | 10:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ a medical source reported, on Tuesday night, that more than 400 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Al-Karkh, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the registered recovery cases have reached 432 cases.

Al-Karkh announced the recovery of 958 patients in the past two days.