Turkish dams strangle Northern Syria..as Euphrates dwindles

2020/07/01 | 10:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The self-administration of the Syrian Democratic Council accused, on Wednesday, Turkey of cutting off the Euphrates River from residents of northeastern Syria.

The executive chairman of the Syrian Democratic Council, Ilham Ahmed, published today a video depicting the drought that some of those areas, located east bank of the Euphrates, has reached.

The public administration of dams in the "self-administration" of northern and eastern Syria warned, few days earlier, from an eminent disaster due to the dropping water levels in Euphrates River; electricity supply hours of cities and towns east of Euphrates will be reduced because of it.

The administration held Turkey the responsibility of cutting the water in the area, "the water supply of Euphrates River from Turkey has reached less than one quarter the internationally approved quantity".



The level of Teshreen Dam lake has reached 322.30 cubic meters, while the Euphrates Lake ratio of Al-Tabqa dam has reached 301.27 cubic meters, which is very low if comparison with the same period of each year.